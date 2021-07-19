Palme d’Or Goes To ‘Titane’ At Cannes Film Fest

The Cannes Film Festival came to a close with its award ceremony on July 17, 2021.

The Palme d’Or went to Julia Ducourneau’s Titane.

Best Performance by an Actress was awarded to Renate Reinsve for her role in Joachim Trier’s Verdens Verste Menneske (The Worst Person in the World), while Best Performance by an Actor was given to Caleb Landry Jones in Justin Kurzel’s Nitram.

There was a tie for the Grand Prix (ex aequo) between Asghar Farhadi’s Ghahreman (A Hero) and Juho Kuosmanen’s HYTTI N6 (Compartment N6).

The Best Director recognition went to Leos Carx for Annette, while Best Screenplay was presented to Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car.

Find the complete list of winners here.