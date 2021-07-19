Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] will move forward with its 2021 edition with the support of PublicisLive.

The online edition will feature 14 projects in the Super Highlights program as well as 16 project pitches. The Super Highlights programming will showcase four documentary projects: When Big Tech Takes Over Our Health, Green Heroes, Children of Chaos, and Raising Notre-Dame. Five fiction projects will be highlighted: Uncoupling, #Boomer, Save Lisa, Algiers Confidential, and A French Case. In addition, five animation titles will be shown: Little Fury, Mystery Lane, Zouk, The Galactic Agency, and Simon Super Rabbit.

The project pitching sessions will feature four animation project pitches: SamSam, Electric Zombie, Bobby and the Bottle Brigade, and Melvin. The rest will be 12 documentary pitches: The gospel of wealth – a story of capitalism (1870-2020), The New Deal – a man who changed America, Beyond the Far Side – Exploring China’s lunar project, The Sect, Earth, a living body, Antarctica: The Cold Hard Truth, Pharaos of the 2 Lands, Tutankhamun, from treasure to curse, Grunge: A story of music and rage, Four Seasons with the Pandas, Jim Carrey – America Unmasked, and Justice of Terror.

Hervé Michel, vice-president of UniFrance, and Sarah Hemar, executive director within the new UniFrance structure, stated, “An enriched program, remarkable content diversity and a new set to welcome our members and guests for the filming of this 27th edition of Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz.”