iQiyi To Stream More GMA Network Dramas

iQiyi will stream additional GMA Network drama series.

The latest expansion will see six series heading to iQiyi subscribers: family drama Agimat ng Agila, new series Ang Dalawang Ikaw, and primetime series The World Between Us, as well as upcoming programs such as I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Artikulo 247, and Love. Die. Repeat.

iQiyi previously acquired First Yaya, Legal Wives, Nagbabagang Luha, and Love You Stranger.