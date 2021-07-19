A+E Networks Global Content Sales Sends ‘Top Dog’ To RTL Germany

A+E Networks Global Content Sales confirmed that RTL in Germany commissioned Top Dog.

Produced by RTL Studios, Top Dog Germany showcases extraordinary dogs and their owners in a nose-to-nose competition on a supersized canine obstacle course. The German local version will air on July 23, 2021.

Originally created by Big Fish Entertainment, the canine competition format debuted on A&E’s domestic channel. America’s Top Dog returned for a second season with host Curt Menefee on June 29.

Robyn Hurd, VP of Content Sales, EMEA at A+E Networks, remarked, “A+E Networks is thrilled that this edge-of-your-seat, feel-good series will make its way to Germany. The success of Top Dog truly speaks to our strong track record producing regionally replicable formats that appeal to viewers across the globe. Everywhere people love dogs – so, truly everywhere – there is an audience for Top Dog, and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with RTL on this iteration of the format.”