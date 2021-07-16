Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia announced new appointments to its HBO Asia Originals team.

Industry veteran May-Yi Lee (pictured) has been brought on as lead of Development & Production – Unscripted. Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Lee served as part of National Geographic, working with creative talent across Southeast Asia, Japan, and China.

In addition, Garon De Silva will serve as the new lead of Development & Production – Scripted. De Silva was a founding member of the HBO Asia Originals team. He oversaw the development of originals such as Dream Raider, Invisible Stories, and Food Lore, among others.

Magdalene Ew, head of Content – Entertainment at WarnerMedia in India, Southeast Asia and Korea, stated, “As we continue to grow our team, May-Yi will be integral to our search and development of quality unscripted programming. With her rich experience and industry connections, she will be able to deliver against our considerable ambitions, especially in the documentary and reality TV genres. At the same time, Garon will now focus entirely on scripted originals. He is tasked with expanding our slate of original Asian scripted entertainment and leading the team that brings to life the region’s best stories.”