Univision Signs Multi-Year Deal For Soccer Leagues On PrendeTV

Univision Communications picked up the rights to top soccer competitions in South America for its streaming service PrendeTV.

Univision’s free ad-supported streaming service will deliver live matches from Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and B and Argentine Primera División. Prende TV will also stream the playoffs and the SuperCopa.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Sports, Univision, stated, “We’re thrilled to be able to add these two elite leagues to our extensive portfolio consisting of the best soccer from around the world. Brasileirão and Liga Profesional de Fútbol feature an exciting brand of soccer each with a rich, celebrated history that resonates strongly with our fanáticos. This deal marks a transformational moment for Univision and the TUDN sports brand as we continue to expand our soccer offerings to make more matches available over the PrendeTV service.”