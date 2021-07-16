Omens Studio Inks SVoD And AVoD Deal With MBC

Omens Studios secured a new deal with MBC to deliver three of its shows to the SVoD and AVoD platforms Shahid VIP and Shahid for MENA and Arabic-dubbed worldwide.

As part of the deal, seasons five and six of Counting With Paula (pictured) will be available on the streaming platform. The series follows Paula and her friends as they go on exciting adventures while solving problems and making friends.

The second season of Leo the Wildlife Ranger will also head to Shahid. The CG-animated show features Junior Rangers Leo and Katie on their quest to explore the world, meeting new animals and friends along the way.

The last title of the deal is preschool production 123 Number Squad. The series features three friends who share a love of numbers, fun, and games.

Counting With Paula S5 and Leo the Wildlife Ranger S2 will roll out later this month, while Counting With Paula S6 and 123 Number Squad will premiere in summer 2022.

Harry Teper, managing director of Omens Studios, London, commented, “This is the first presale for our exciting new show 123 Number Squad as our preschool slate continues to grow from strength to strength. We are delighted that with MBC as a partner we will be extending the global footprint of these three unique series, all filled with fun, adventure and loveable characters.”