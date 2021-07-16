Lionsgate Signs Strategic Alliance With Spyglass Media Group

Lionsgate entered a strategic alliance with Spyglass Media Group and acquired a majority of Spyglass’s library of about 200 titles.

Lionsgate secured a range of library titles, including critically-acclaimed blockbusters such as The King’s Speech, Scream 4, Scary Movie 5, Spy Kids 4, Paddington, as well as the company’s portfolio of Quentin Tarantino films, like Django Unchained and Inglorious Basterds, among others.

As part of the deal, Lionsgate has a 20 percent investment stake in Spyglass. The deal also includes a multi-year first look TV deal between the two companies.

Spyglass will continue to be led by Gary Barber, chairman and CEO, with the company’s senior leadership remaining in their current roles.

Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, stated, “This agreement continues to grow our valuable portfolio of IP while partnering us with Gary Barber, one of the leading entrepreneurs and content creators in the business. It is a win/win deal that creates significant incremental value for both companies while continuing to add to our global content distribution platform at a time when the demand for premium content is greater than ever.”

Barber added, “I am grateful for the steadfast support from our strategic investors and am thrilled to align with Jon Feltheimer, Michael Burns and all our partners at Lionsgate as we look forward to expanding our relationship in creating great content and exploring strategic opportunities together in the marketplace.”