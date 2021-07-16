Dandelooo Inks Deals For ‘Little Bear’

Dandelooo closed several deals around the world for Little Bear.

Produced by Supamonks Studio for France Télévisions, Little Bear portrays the mischievous and playful titular character who brings delight to his best friend Rita and his parents. The series is based on the popular picture books from French author and illustrator Benjamin Chaud.

France Télévisions, SVT, YLE, SRF, RTS, and TV5 Monde all previously signed on to broadcast Little Bear.

The 2D preschool series has recently been picked up by BBC Alba, TFO for French-speaking Canada, Globo for Brazil, Narrative Capital’s kids channel Tiny Pop for the U.K., Kidstream U.S., Carousel for Russia, Czeska Televize for Czech Republic, OCS for France, Good TV for Taiwan, Pineapple TV for Nigeria, RTVS for Slovenia, Pakapaka for Argentina, MTVA for Hungary, LTV for Latvia, and DSmart for Turkey.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said, “It’s so heart-warming to see Little Bear making his paw mark around the globe. His fun-filled adventures coupled with his mischievousness promises not only to entertain but to educate preschoolers around the world.”