STV Player Inks Content Deal With Banijay Rights

STV Player closed its biggest-ever content deal with Banijay Rights for 1,200 hours of new drama and factual content.

The first batch of content will be released in August and will include Scandinavian thriller Beck, French murder-mystery Malaterra, and two Australian series, The Time of Our Lives and Tangle. The content from the Banijay will roll out on the platform over the next 12 months

The deal also delivers high-profile talent such as Olivia Colman and Vanessa Redgrave in The Thirteenth Tale, Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas in Kingdom, and Rowan Atkinson in The Thin Blue Line.

Richard Williams, managing director, Digital, at STV, commented, “As STV Player has continued to grow its audience across the country, we’ve gained a clearer idea of what our viewers want from the service. This significant deal with Banijay taps right into that, with hundreds of hours of unmissable drama set to drop on STV Player in the coming months.”

Chris Stewart, SVP UK and Eire, Banijay Rights, added, “This landmark deal extends our partnership with STV and provides viewers on-demand access to a fantastic selection of premium drama and factual content, some of which is available in the UK for the first time.”