Paramount+ Renews The New ‘iCarly’ Series

Paramount+ confirmed that the new iCarly series has been renewed for a second season.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new series follows Carly Shay almost 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended. Carly and her friends navigate work, love, and family as adults. Production for the second season will start in fall 2021. The second season will premiere on the ViacomCBS streaming platform in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Latin America, and the Nordics.

Season one of the new iCarly currently is available in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+. The season will roll out in the Nordics on July 30, and in Australia on August 11.