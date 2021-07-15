Media Ranch Unveils ‘Horsepower 3.0’ Winner

Media Ranch announced the winner of the incubator program Horsepower 3.0.

The third edition of Horsepower invited eight finalists to create eight formats for broadcast and distribution. During the 16 weeks of the incubation process, which culminated on July 8, 2021, the participants were introduced into the world of TV formats, with support from Media Ranch’s Philip Kalin-Hajdu, Tanya Van der Goes, and company president Sophie Ferron.

For this latest edition, Horsepower founders Media Ranch and Quebecor Content teamed up with TF1 Group and La Fabrique des formats.

The winning program is a dating show format created by Alexandra Paquin. Quebecor Content and TF1 will provide funding to develop the format for broadcast, with Media Ranch overseeing production and global distribution.

Hayley Babcock, founder of Hayley Babcock Media Consulting, Horsepower mentor, and global format expert, commented, “Media Ranch, and partners TF1, Quebecor Content, and La Fabrique des Formats, are thrilled to name Alexandra Paquin as the HP3 winner. With Covid restrictions adding an extra layer to the process, we had our work cut out for us, but all eight candidates stepped up to deliver incredibly unique Formats and we expect several of them to travel. Congratulations are deserved to all involved.”

Kalin-Hajdu, head of Content & Storytelling at Media Ranch, added, “Media Ranch continues to be amazed at the caliber of the untapped emerging talent that is out there. Horsepower, even after three editions, continues to be an enriching experience and proves to be a true incubator of original and viable formats. Media Ranch looks forward to producing an international version of HP in the near future to mine Format talent on a massive global scale.”