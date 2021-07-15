Insight TV And Channel 4 Order ‘The Garms Dealer’

Insight TV and Channel 4 commissioned a long-form version of The Garms Dealer.

Produced by Zig Zag Productions, the new lifestyle series follows a fashion guru as he dresses top players from the English Football Premier League. The series follows 20-year-old Sam Morgan, a.k.a. The Garms Dealer, who will be joined by Premier League superstars to talk football and fashion. Guests will include Dele Alli, Paul Pogba, and Kevin De Bruyne, among others. The long-form version of the series will debut on Insight TV in summer 2021.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content and Channels at Insight TV, said. “Led by a young and exciting host, The Garms Dealer is a pure blend of fashion, football and influencers – the perfect millennial and Gen Z programming mix. We are delighted to be broadcasting this series along with Channel 4.”

Danny Fenton, CEO of Zig Zag Productions, added, “We have been tracking the phenomenal story of Sam Morgan for a while now and as a young tycoon we expect audiences to be as inspired by him and his work as a concierge service to global football superstars as much as we have been. With an incredible Euros behind us and a new Premier League season ahead, there has never been a better time to share this unique access series.”