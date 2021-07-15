CBS Studios’ ‘Bestseller Boy’ Enters Production

CBS Studios is expanding its production footprint with its first Dutch-language series, Bestseller Boy.

Produced by CBS Studios and Willy Waltz International in association with Paper Plane Productions for AVROTROS, Bestseller Boy entered production this week in the Netherlands. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Mano Bouzamour, the contemporary dramedy portrays the struggles of a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam. Shahine El-Hamus, who recently won the Golden Calf Award for Best Actor at the Netherlands Film Festival, will star in the lead role.

The series is created by producer Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Bouzamour, who also serves as executive producer alongside Norbert ter Hall and Alon Aranya.

Bestseller Boy is the second local production from CBS Studios’ international production business. CBS Studios holds the remake and other derivative rights for the series, with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group overseeing distribution outside of the Netherlands.

Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president of International Co-Productions and Development, CBS Studios, said, “We are thrilled to be working with the team on the incredibly universal story in Bestseller Boy. This project furthers our commitment to local language series, supporting diverse new talent in front of and behind the camera while helping to tell entertaining stories which authentically reflect the global world in which we live.”