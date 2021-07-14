Studio 100 Media Signs Licensing Deal With FoodTech Start-Up For ‘Maya The Bee’

Studio 100 Media signed a licensing deal with the French FoodTech start-up Bee’s dream for Maya the Bee.

Launched in early 2021, Bee’s dream has invented a unique concept of bringing honey directly from beehive to table. The start-up has plans to expand internationally in 2022, with plans targeting hotels, restaurants, delicatessens, and catering services.

The French licensing agency M.J.A. Licensing, which represents several of Studio 100’s titles, negotiated the deal.

Charles-Olivier Oudin, CEO of Bee’s dream, stated, “At Bee’s dream, we are very proud and delighted to partner with Maya the Bee, the greatest bee ambassador ever. The values defended by Maya are the ones to jointly embrace and stand up for. Special thanks to Studio 100 who are very supportive and have constantly provided us with meaningful advice.”