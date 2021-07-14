Electric Entertainment Launches ‘The Official Leverage’ Podcast

Electric Entertainment announced the launch of “The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast.”

Available exclusively on the ElectricNOW app and channel, and hosted by Yael Tygiel and Felicia Michelle, the aftershow video podcast will break down the themes and storylines of Leverage: Redemption. Within 72 hours of the first episode’s release, the podcast has become the highest watched video podcast on Electric Surge, the podcast network from Electric Entertainment.

Leverage: Redemption debuted in the U.S. on July 9, 2021, on Amazon’s IMDb TV streaming service. The series continues to follow the Leverage crew, which includes grifter Sophie, thief Parker, hitter Eliot, and hacker Alec.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “Over the past nine years, Leverage fans have come to see Sophie, Parker, Eliot and Hardison as their friends and family. It’s been amazing to see how they’ve now wholeheartedly embraced our new characters Harry and Breanna. Now with the ‘Leverage: Redemption Aftershow’ we have the opportunity to provide them with a truly in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the series.”

Tygiel added, “It’s a real dream come true to join the Electric Entertainment family and I’m honored to be part of this exciting new project. It’s been an absolute pleasure working directly with Dean and the team behind a series I love so much.”