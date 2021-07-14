Distribution360 Closes Unscripted Deals In Europe

Distribution360 scored new deals for its factual entertainment and documentary programming.

Italian broadcaster RAI 5 picked up season two and three of Tales By Light (pictured).

In France, M6 acquired There’s Something You Should Know, and Planete+ licensed Red Arrows: Inside the Bubble. Arte secured Into the Arctic: Awakening.

Welt24 obtained true-crime title Sex, Fame & Murder for Germany.

Kontent picked up Vedettes à Poils (Furry Stars) for Russia, the Baltics, and CIS. For Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, and CIS, First HDTV nabbed three titles: Tomorrow’s World Today, Britain’s Ultimate Pilots, and season one of WW2 Treasure Hunters.

European OTT platform and channel distributor Alchimie acquired Vedettes à Poils, Pilotes de Demain, Britain’s Ultimate Pilots, WW2 Treasure Hunters, and Murder by Shark: The Birkenhead Disaster.

Diane Rankin, SVP Rights and executive producer at D360, stated, “We are delighted to have concluded these recent deals with a range of key partners across Europe. From high-end documentaries to factual entertainment, our unscripted catalogue continues to showcase original content from producers around the world who are expert at gaining exclusive access to share new stories about fascinating people, places and events.”