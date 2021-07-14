Abacus Media Rights Acquires ‘Dis/Informed’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) secured the worldwide distribution rights to Dis/Informed, the latest documentary from Metrotone Media.

Narrated by Charles Kriel, and directed in tandem with Katharina Gellein, the documentary explores the connection between the yoga and wellness movement to QAnon and other conspiracies. The film also features CNN regular Nina Jankowicz, NYT-featured authors Dr Mia Bloom and Dr Sophia Moskalenko, and the U.K.’s Dr Imran Ahmed, among others.

In addition, ZDF has picked up Dis/Informed.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, said, “The number of people who follow the multitude of often contradictory claims of QAnon continues to grow exponentially. This documentary is a fascinating deep-dive into the contentious group’s wide-ranging allegations and their followers around the world which we are extremely pleased to offer our international clients.”