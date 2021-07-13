Woodcut Media To Produce ‘Tony Robinson’s Forgotten War Stories’

Channel 4 commissioned Woodcut Media to produce Tony Robinson’s Forgotten War Stories.

Presented by actor Sir Tony Robinson, the new history docu-series explores key conflicts that have become largely forgotten by the public. The series sheds light on conflicts such as The Suez Crisis, The Bosnian War, The Gulf War, and The Mau Mau Uprising in Kenya, among others. Each episode features the commentary of historians, experts, and eyewitnesses to discuss their experiences during the wars.

Woodcut International will handle worldwide sales.

Tony Robinson said, “Our understanding of Britain’s place in the world has been totally distorted by the amnesia we’ve undergone with regard to the wars our country has fought in recent times. Ask anyone under 35 what they know about Malaya, Kenya or Korea and you’re almost certain to receive a blank face. Even our national humiliation in Korea is long forgotten. These are hidden sometimes censored stories which I’ve wanted to tell for decades, and I’m delighted Channel 4 has given me the opportunity to do so.”

Kate Beal, CEO of Woodcut Media, remarked, “It’s a delight to be working with Tony Robinson again. His passion and knowledge for history, as well as on-screen presence bring each episode to life. Forgotten War Stories also drives to the heart of those real-life experiences and seldom told accounts from individuals caught up in these conflicts who share their recollections, as such we hope this series will give a voice to many otherwise unheard.”