Series Mania Reveals Series Mania Étoile Award

Series Mania announced the creation of the Series Mania Étoile Award, which will honor international talent within the TV industry.

The inaugural Series Mania Étoile Award will celebrate singer and actor Audra McDonald on the opening night of Series Mania, August 26, 2021. McDonald, best known for her roles in The Good Fight and Private Practice, will be in Lille for her new series The Bite, distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. She will also host a masterclass about her career and take part in a Q&A session with her husband and fellow cast member Will Swenson, following the French premiere of the series.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “We created the ‘Series Mania Étoile Award’ to put the spotlight on an outstanding actress or actor for an extraordinary career in television. As our first award winner, Audra McDonald is everything I would have dreamed of. A beautiful voice, an amazing career in music and television, and a strong woman who fights for others. Gifted with so many talents, Audra is the Étoile.”