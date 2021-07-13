MIP Cancun Confirms Int’l Distributors And Buyers At In-Person Market

MIP Cancun announced that several major international distributors and buyers have signed up for the in-person market to take place from November 16-19, 2021.

The eighth edition of the market has confirmed a number of distributors, including AMC Studios, All3Media, Dick Clark Productions, GRB Studios, Shoreline Entertainment, Stampede Ventures, and TMS Entertainment, among others.

In addition, the market has confirmed buyers from key international companies such as A+E Networks Latin America, Grupo America, Movistar Hispam, Tubi TV, TV Azteca, and WarnerMedia.

Bénédicte Touchard de Morant, director of MIP Cancun, stated, “It has never been more critical to reunite and bring the MIP Cancun community back together and we are delighted to host them once again at the unique Moon Palace Resort. We are hugely grateful to all our customers for their support in making this important market happen in person and their willingness to come together in Cancun. We can’t wait to see everyone.”