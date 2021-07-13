LoCo Motion Pictures Starts Production On ‘Detention Adventure’ S3

LoCo Motion Pictures began production in Toronto on the third season of tween series Detention Adventure.

Produced by LoCo Motion Pictures in association with Broken Compass Films, the new season of the CBC Gem original scripted series will feature Carolyn Taylor as a guest star as well as Danté Prince (pictured) as a co-star. Prince will star as Dash, alongside series regulars Simone Miller Castoro-Qualizza, Tomaso Sanelli, and Alina Prijono, among others.

Season three of Detention Adventure follows the team as they uncover the secret hidden in Lawren Harris’s painting, which was given to them by Principal Lounsberry. Their investigation is interrupted when they learn that their final weeks of school will be at Island School, a dilapidated camp that might hold the answers they’re looking for.

Blue Ant International picked up worldwide rights for the season. Blue Ant previously licensed the first two seasons in over 125 territories, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Lauren Corber, executive producer and president of LoCo Motion Pictures, said, “We set out to create a tween series that offers a true co-viewing experience for families with jokes for both parents and kids. We’re proud to have accomplished that and more in this show. We’re looking forward to bringing the team back together as well as welcoming our newcomers Carolyn and Danté to this exciting new season featuring more pranks, original songs and fun clues to uncover.”