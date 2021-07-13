Incendo And The Steve Jaggi Company Start Filming ‘Love and Penguins’

Incendo and The Steve Jaggi Company entered production on Love and Penguins.

The romantic comedy, the eighth film of Incendo’s 2021 slate, follows Tilly Monterey as she takes on a new project: an Australian penguin sanctuary in need of financial assistance. Tilly journeys to the Crystal Bay Penguin Sanctuary, where she meets with the team and head zoologist Fletcher Grant, with whom she plans a fundraising gala to bring more attention to the sanctuary.

Written by Annalies Kavan and directed by Christine Luby, the film is being shot in Queensland, Australia, with Ian Whitehead, Steve Jaggi, and Spencer McLaren producing the film.

Christine Luby, director, commented, “I’ve chosen this project as my second feature because of the smart and capable protagonist we have in Tilly, and her determination to create community and a sense of belonging. We need more stories with female leads with agency and I find that Tilly is an inspiration to us all. Creating the town of Crystal Bay with its adorable Little Blue penguins and small town vibes has been so much fun.”