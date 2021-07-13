All3Media International Scores Deals For ‘Annika’

All3Media International closed a range of pre-sales in multiple territories for new marine crime drama Annika starring Nicola Walker.

Produced by Black Camel for UKTV, and co-produced with Masterpiece in association with All3Media International, the upcoming television adaptation is based on BBC Radio 4 play Annika Stranded. The series follows DI Annika Strandhed as she investigates the unexplained and brutal murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

All3Media International confirmed new pre-sales deals with VRT for Belgium, NPO for the Netherlands, and TV+ for Turkey and Cyprus. Broadcast rights for the series were also sold to ABC for Australia.

Earlier deals were signed with NRK for Norway, DR for Denmark, SVT for Sweden, and YLE for Finland. PBS Masterpiece will air the series in North America. UKTV’s Alibi channel will air the show next month.

David Swetman, SVP of Scripted Content at All3Media International, remarked, “As expected, Annika is in high demand in the global market, and we’re very pleased to outline this first roster of deals ahead of the drama’s premiere. Annika creator Nick Walker’s radio series – inspired by the best in Scandinavian crime drama and starring the multi-talented Nicola Walker – is adored by fans across the U.K., so we’re excited to see this incredible partnership reuniting for an on-screen adaptation. Nicola is the perfect lead for what promises to be a uniquely engaging drama, bringing Annika’s investigations vividly to life and drawing viewers in by making them her confidante throughout.”