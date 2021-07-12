Starz Greenlights ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ S2

Starz placed the second season order of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Set in South Jamaica Queens in the early ‘90s, the prequel series depicts the early years of Kanan Stark. Produced by Lionsgate for Starz, the series of the third book in the Power Universe stars Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis, backed by a cast that includes Omar Epps, London Brown, and Hailey Kilgore, among others.

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on July 18, 2021, on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. The series will air day and date internationally on Starzplay across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, stated, “One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature. The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”