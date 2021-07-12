PBS Distribution And Foxtel Bring PBS KIDS Channel To Australia

PBS Distribution and Foxtel teamed up to launch a PBS KIDS channel in Australia.

The new PBS KIDS channel from Foxtel, which launched in Australia on July 1, 2021, will feature the Australian premieres of the whimsical social-emotional puppet series Donkey Hodie and the STEM-based animated series Elinor Wonders Why (pictured). The channel will also air programs such as Arthur and Molly of Denali, among others.

Amanda Laing, chief commercial and content officer at Foxtel Group, remarked, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with PBS Distribution to bring PBS KIDS’ award-winning content to our customers. Foxtel is committed to providing viewers the very best in family entertainment, and the addition of PBS KIDS and its high-quality, educational programming parents can trust, bolsters our strong suite of kids’ channels.”

Andrea Downing, president of PBS Distribution, said, “We are excited to offer this new audience the opportunities that PBS KIDS content offers. Foxtel is inviting parents and children to experience this trusted content that helps children learn and grow.”