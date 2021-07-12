Drive Sells Ready-Made Factual Content In Asia

Drive scored sales for over 35 hours of ready-made factual content to broadcasters throughout Asia.

ViuTVsix in Hong Kong acquired six titles, including Auschwitz Untold: In Colour, The Spy who Stole the Atom Bomb, Building Star Trek, History of Britain, Volatile Earth, and Cash in the Spare Room.

RTHK, also for Hong Kong, picked up four titles, including 10 Mistakes that Sunk the Titanic, Reef Rescue, Should We Bomb Auschwitz, and The Good Nazi.

10 Mistakes that Sunk the Titanic and Reef Rescue were also secured by NHK Japan.

Hubu Media Group for CCTV China obtained two titles from Drive, First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon and Australia on Fire: Climate Emergency.

Lulu Prutton, senior sales and acquisitions executive at Drive, commented, “There continues to be a good appetite for well-made history and lifestyle programming across Asia and broadcasters whose acquisitions were on hold at the start of the pandemic are now returning to previous buying levels and budgets.”