Big Bad Boo Studios’ ‘ABC With Kenny G’ Premieres In Fall 2021

Big Bad Boo Studios announced that ABC With Kenny G will premiere across North America in the fall.

Created by Shabnam Rezaei, and available in English and French, the musical preschool series features Gospel singer Marcus Mosely as the lead character, Kenny G, also known as Kensington, Lili and Lola’s cat from 16 Hudson. Kensington heads to the Milk & Cookies jazz club to sing late-night ABC tunes for his furry friends.

ABC With Kenny G will premiere in the greater Ontario region in Canada on TVOkids on August 2, 2021. TFO will air the series on September 11, followed by Knowledge Kids on September 13. In addition, the 2D-animated series will be available in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video and the multi-lingual SVoD Oznoz.