STUDIOCANAL and Authentic Prod Ink Co-Pro Deal for YA SAGA “N.E.O.”

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, has secured worldwide international rights to N.E.O., the first young-adult saga from French author Michael Bussi, and will co-produce a series along with Authentic Prod. N.E.O. will be a quadrilogy, and tells the tale of a world in which the adults have disappeared and two rival tribes emerge. Produced by Françoise Guyonnet for STUDIOCANAL and Aline Panel for Authentic Prod, the adventure series will be written by Brigitte Bémol and Julien Simonet.