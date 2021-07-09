Ladima Foundation Joins Forces with CDEA and KIAFF

The Ladima Foundation has announced a partnership with Culture and Development East Africa (CDEA) and the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF), designed to bring training, development, and professional opportunities to women in animation across East Africa. The Ladima Foundation recently registered as a not-for-profit organization in Tanzania, and this initial training is the start of a number of other East Africa initiatives that will roll out in 2022 with CDEA and KIAFF, among other partners. The partnership will commence with animation training for women in Dar es Salaam in early 2022, conducted by animator Comfort Arthur. The on-site training will be followed by an Incubator and Accelerate Mentorship program that will ensure that participants are able to put their skills to work in the animation sector. The recently launched KIAFF will provide a key opportunity for the trainees to eventually showcase their work.