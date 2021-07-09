Globo Miniseries “If I Close My Eyes Now” Premieres in LatAm and the U.S.

Globo miniseries If I Close My Eyes Now made its debut on July 7 on Atreseries, a channel owned by the Spanish group Atresmedia, which is targeted at the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets. Nominated for an International Emmy in 2019, this psychological thriller is inspired by the novel of the same name by Brazilian journalist Edney Silvestre, and shows the complexity of relationships in an environment where almost no one is what they appear to be. The series joins other Globo productions such as Edge of Desire and The Big Catch, which are also airing on the channel as part of Globo’s strategic agreement with the Atresmedia group.