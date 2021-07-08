Up The Ladder

STARZ president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch announced the promotion of Superna Kalle to president, International Networks. Kalle previously served as Executive Vice President for International Digital Networks at STARZ, which she joined in 2018 to lead the international expansion of STARZPLAY, now available in 58 countries globally. Reporting directly to Hirsch, Kalle oversees the international division’s growth for STARZPLAY, including all aspects of programming and production on STARZPLAY international original series, distribution, marketing, and publicity, along with Lionsgate Play.