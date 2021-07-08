Up The Ladder

Independent TV production company Pernel Media, which is headquartered in Paris, has appointed Celine Payot Lehmann to the company’s senior management team. Payot Lehmann joins the company as International Executive Producer, a role that will see her managing and developing a slate of factual programming with international appeal, as well as taking responsibility of co-production financing for projects across the business and strengthening relationships with all international partners (broadcasters, platforms, distributors). She joins Pernel from ARTE Distribution where she’s been head of Distribution for nearly five years, managing a factual content catalog of over 4,000 hours.