Starlings and StoryFirst Form Global Joint Venture Development Fund

Global film and television producer-financier Starlings Entertainment and U.K.-based media company StoryFirst have formed a joint development fund covering premium drama and family entertainment. The fund will launch with The Manager, a semi-fictional account of life in the music business in the 1970s and ’80s, inspired by the lives — and featuring the music — of Eric Clapton and other artists, and Sherlock’s Daughter, a murder mystery that tracks the daughter of the world’s greatest detective in her search for her father. Starlings Entertainment CEO-Executive Producer Karine Martin (pictured above) and StoryFirst founder Peter Gerwe will oversee the decision-making process for the venture. The new venture provides Starlings Entertainment with a financial stake in StoryFirst. The fund will focus on mutually selected dramas, family entertainment fare, and potentially, non-scripted projects in development at both companies.