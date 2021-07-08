Peacock Orders “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” To Series

Peacock has announced the series order of Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, an all-new Regency-style dating series that will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, the heroine and her suitors will experience carriage rides, boat rides, and archery, and use handwritten letters to communicate. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love. Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as Executive Producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America, and Susy Price for Shine TV.