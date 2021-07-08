Brebner and Akman Launch Husk Media in Partnership with Cineflix Media

Cineflix Media is joining forces with award-winning showrunner Morwyn Brebner (pictured above) and TV executive Andrew Akman to launch Husk Media, a new television production company. Toronto-based Husk Media will develop and produce programming for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. Brebner will spearhead creative efforts, while Akman will lead commercial affairs. The company will focus on projects created by Brebner, as well as projects in partnership with emerging and established writers and showrunners. Cineflix will provide start-up financing and operating support, and has a first-look to distribute the shingle’s content internationally.