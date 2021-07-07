Up The Ladder

Genius Brands International, Inc., a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, has tapped Kerry Phelan, a 30-year consumer branding executive, for the newly created position of Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Franchise Management. Phelan will report to both Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO, and Harold Chizick, president of Global Content Sales, Marketing & Consumer Products. In her new role, Phelan will be responsible for global management of the company’s existing IP across licensing, merchandising, retail, and promotions, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage, Stan Lee Universe, and Rainbow Rangers, as well as properties currently in development.