Up The Ladder

Curious Films has made two senior hires as the company positions itself for further growth following a series of high-profile commissions, including Reclaiming Amy (BBC 2) and Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death (Channel 4). Mark Raeburn joins as Finance and Commercial Officer (FCO) and Becky Kent joins as Head of Development. Raeburn joins as FCO alongside his current roles as CFO of Minnow Films and Renowned Films, following an eight-year stint at Channel 4. Kent joins from Voltage TV. As Co-Head of Development, she was involved in developing multiple successful shows, including The British Tribe Next Door (Channel 4), The Great Plague (Channel 5), and What Are We Feeding Our Kids? (BBC1).