STUDIOCANAL Announces Multiple Film/TV Projects For 30th Anniversary

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, has announced multiple film and television projects live in Cannes as part of a 30th anniversary special presentation hosted by chairman Maxime Saada and CEO Anna Marsh. Priority film developments for STUDIOCANAL include Paddington 3 (which will commence principal photography in 2022), action-comedy Role Play (which will star Kaley Cuoco), and War Magician (based on the book by David E. Fisher), among others. TV projects include the third season of The Adventures of Paddington, the third season of sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds, and lots more.