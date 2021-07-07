Incendo Begins Principal Photography on Rom-Com “Farmer Seeking Love”

Incendo, a Canadian company that specializes in the production and international distribution of television programming for the worldwide marketplace, announced that production began this week on Farmer Seeking Love, Incendo’s seventh film of the 2021 slate. The romantic comedy features Canadian actors Donna Benedicto and Jesse Hutch. Written by Gemma Holdway, Incendo is re-partnering with director Caroline Labrèche. Ian Whitehead will produce the film. Graham Ludlow is supervising producer. Executive producers are Jean Bureau and Ian Whitehead.