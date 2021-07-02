UniFrance Launches Intl French Cinema Fest

On July 14, France’s national Bastille Day, and during the Cannes Film Festival, UniFrance will launch its International French Cinema Fest, an event spread over 24 hours aimed at celebrating French cinema and shining a light on the latest productions, whose release dates have been disrupted by the pandemic. The International French Cinema Fest will be held in over thirty countries in partnership with distributors and exhibitors around the world. Foreign moviegoers are invited to take advantage of the chance to see around fifty premiere screenings held worldwide. The following countries (among others) are participating: Argentina, the Baltic States, Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.