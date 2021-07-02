Telefe’s Most Successful Semester

Telefe is currently the most-watched free-to-air television network in Argentina. The network achieved the highest semester average share in Argentina’s TV history with 44,29% and 9.02 average rating points. Last month, Telefe lead the competition with an average share of 45.49% share. June also saw the grand finale of MasterChef Celebrity become the most watched show of the year with 70.63% share, while the premiere of La Voz Argentina (The Voice) was the second most watched.