New Pictures’ Charlie Pattinson Steps Down

New Pictures’ Charlie Pattinson will step down from his CEO role to become non-executive chair. Willow Grylls retains as chief executive officer alongside Elaine Pyke as creative director. Pattinson will continue as an executive producer on a boutique slate of projects including the forthcoming second series of Cobra for Sky One and original drama series Champion for BBC One. Pattinson co-founded New Pictures alongside Grylls and Pyke in 2013, with Grylls becoming joint CEO in May 2020. Together they have executive produced all New Pictures output over the last eight years including epic series Catherine the Great (pictured).