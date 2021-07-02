Locarno Film Fest Unveils Line-Up

The 47th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, to be held in-person on August 4-14 in the Swiss-Italian city of Locarno under new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, unveiled their program and line-up yesterday. Among the 17 films from 12 countries having their world premiere in the international competition are Abel Ferrara’s thriller Zeros And Ones and Srdjan Dragojević’s dark comedy Heavens Above. The international competition jury includes U.S. filmmakers Eliza Hittmann and Kevin Jerome Everson, Italian actress Isabella Ferrari, Portuguese actress Leonor Silveira, and director Philippe Lacote from Ivory Coast.