ATV’s ‘Hercai’ Debuts On Telemundo

ATV’s drama series Hercai debuted on U.S. Hispanic network Telemundo on June 22 and reached 1.3 million viewers. The Turkish series — about an impossible love born out of revenge — is very popular with Spanish-speaking audiences and has already been licensed to 46 countries. Latin America’s countries include Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and Panama.