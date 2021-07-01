Up The Ladder: Fabricio Proti

ViacomCBS Networks Americas, a division of ViacomCBS, announced today that Fabricio Proti has been appointed senior vice president AVOD & Pay TV Ad Sales Latin America and general manager of Brazil. Proti will be responsible for the entire ad sales commercial activities pan-regionally, including Pay TV, Events, Pluto TV, and the rest of the ad sales ecosystem. He is also responsible for VCNA’s Brazil operations and will assume the general manager role. Proti will be based in São Paulo, Brazil, and will report to JC Acosta, President, ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas, and Eduardo Lebrija, Chief Commercial Officer, ViacomCBS Networks Americas. Before joining VCNA, Proti worked at Teads as managing director in Brazil.