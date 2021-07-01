Series Mania Unveils Details About Fest and Forum

At press conferences today in Lille and Paris, Series Mania’s Rodolphe Belmer and Laurence Herszberg unveiled details for the upcoming Series Mania Festival (Aug. 26-Sept. 2) and Series Mania Forum (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) to be held in Lille, France. The 2021 edition of the Forum will see the return of physical encounters, in-person debates, and a series of panels and conferences focusing on writing, but also on paradigm shifts in the industry, new economic models, and the challenges of ecological transition. Sessions are confirmed with executives from Netflix, Disney +, Newen, WarnerMedia and Arte.

Series Mania also announced the 15 projects selected as part of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, which will award 50,000 euro to the best drama project. Co-Pro jury president is Entertainment One’s Polly Williams.

New this year will be the Creative Bazaar, an incubator for workshops and training programs for writers and producers. Special guests include scriptwriter/producer Chris Brancato (Narcos, Godfather of Harlem) and showrunner Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, Get Real), among others.

The Festival’s International competition jury will be chaired by screenwriter, director and producer Hagai Levi (BeTipul, The Affair, Our Boys). The opening series will be the international premiere of Vigil from BBC One. New Season premieres include Money Heist, Criminal Games – The 70’s, Mytho, and Les Engages: XAOC.