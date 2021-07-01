Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Golden Lion

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th Venice International Film Festival , to be held September 1–11, 2021.

The award ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will take place on September 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia) before the out-of- competition screening of Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films.