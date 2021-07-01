American actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, to be held September 1–11, 2021.
The award ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will take place on September 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia) before the out-of- competition screening of Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment