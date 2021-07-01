HBO Max Reopens The Wanninkhof Case

HBO Max announced the greenlight and start of production of true crime original docu-series Dolores: The Truth About The Wanninkhof Case, about Dolores Vázquez, the victim of one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in Spain’s recent history. For the first time in 20 years, Dolores speaks publicly about her painful past and addresses questions which have yet to be answered. The series is produced by Unicorn in Spain for HBO Max and will premiere in the second half of 2021 on HBO Max.