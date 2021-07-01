allrites and SPI Enter Partnership

Online marketplace for TV film and live sports rights allrites announced a deal with SPI International that sees 264 film and TV titles added to the allrites platform. Shows included in the catalogue agreement include classics such as And then There Were None and Scarlet Street and contemporary arthouse festival films like Padre and The Ambassador to Bern (pictured).The allrites platform allows buyers and distributors to access a diverse selection of mainstream and specialist content 24/7, allowing them to make fast and seamless data-driven buying and selling decisions.